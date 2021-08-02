The week ahead: February 8, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week.

Monday, February 8

There will be some changes to the Community Connector bus routes in Bangor starting today. The city says it's because of a shortage of drivers, and the new routes will be in place until further notice. You can find the full list of changes on the City of Bangor website.

Tuesday, February 9

The impeachment trial against Former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate Tuesday. It will start with opening arguments. President Trump is facing one charge of incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It's not clear how long the trial will last, or how many witnesses will be called. If he is convicted senators could vote to ban him from holding office in the future.

Sunday, February 14

Sunday is Valentine's Day! While you might not be able to have a regular night out at a restaurant this year, there are still plenty of ways you can spread the love. In North Woodstock, New Hampshire, for example, 50 couples will renew their vows at the ice castles. If you're doing something creative, please share it with us! We'd love to know how you're celebrating.

