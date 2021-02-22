The week ahead: February 22, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

Monday, February 22

Small business owners in Portland can get free personal protective equipment Monday. City officials will give out things like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant. Most businesses with fewer than 30 employees will be eligible. This is the third PPE giveaway through the Keep Maine Healthy program.

The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee is set to discuss amendments to the proposed coronavirus relief bill Monday. The $1.9 trillion plan includes money for stimulus checks and a bump in the minimum wage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes the package will pass by the end of the week. From there it would move on to the Senate.

Tuesday, February 23

Governor Janet Mills will give a State of the Budget address on Tuesday. Governor Mills is expected to focus on the pandemic, and its impact on Maine's economy. The address will be virtual and starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24

On Wednesday, border patrol agents will hand out about a thousand boxes of food as part of the "Truck to Trunk" program. The goal is to help people living in rural areas get access to fresh food. It's happening at 9 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church in Houlton. The boxes will have things like fruit, veggies and milk.

Thursday, February 25