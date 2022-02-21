The week ahead: February 21, 2022

Man charged in Antonia's incident due in court; Auburn pushes for pause on developments; NFL looks to dismiss Jon Gruden's lawsuit. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

A man from Freeport charged with violating the Maine Civil Rights Act is due in court Tuesday. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed the complaint against William Rowe, 61, last month after police say he threatened a black man with a gun outside Antonia's Pizzeria in Freeport on Nov. 30. The complaint alleges that Rowe targeted the man based on his race or color. Rowe also faces several other charges in Cumberland County in connection to the incident, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

Also on Tuesday, The Auburn City Council is expected to discuss a moratorium on certain kinds of new developments in the city. It's a reaction to plans by Androscoggin County Commissioners to acquire property in Auburn to expand or relocate the Sheriff's Office and County Jail. City leaders say they have some concerns about developing new facilities too close to nearby residents and businesses. The moratorium would specifically target proposals involving public safety, detention, or correctional facilities at sites on which one currently does not exist.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The first hearing in former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL will take place Wednesday. Last month, the NFL filed a motion asking a Nevada court to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed against both the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell. It claims that the NFL deliberately leaked emails Gruden sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen that contained racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments, in order to force Gruden's resignation.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the death of Marissa Kennedy. Marissa was found dead in her family's Stockton Springs condo on Feb. 25, 2018. According to the state medical examiner, her heart had given out after months of abuse. Her mother, Sharon Kennedy, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for her role in her daughter's death; her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to the murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Marissa's death prompted conversations in the State Legislature about making major reforms to Maine's child welfare system.