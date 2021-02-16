The week ahead: February 15, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep your eye on this week.

Tuesday, February 16

On Tuesday, Kennebec County commissioners will discuss the future of the Justice Melville Weston Fuller statue that sits outside of the courthouse. Justice Fuller was born in Augusta and served on the Supreme Court. His legacy is controversial, though, because of how he voted in the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896, saying that segregation was constitutional. It's not clear what would happen to the statue if commissioners decide to remove it.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a public hearing for the proposed COIVD-19 Patient Bill of Rights. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau wrote the bill. It would allow Mainers to get tested and vaccinated for the coronavirus for free. It would also expand access to telehealth, and allow doctors to prescribe medications for longer periods of time. The hearing starts at 10 a-m. You can watch it on the Legislature's "Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committe" Youtube page.

Wednesday, February 17

The Androscoggin County Commission could vote on an anti-mask resolution on Wednesday. County Commissioner Isaiah Lary proposed the resolution that says county officials cannot enforce mask orders. Lary is also asking for a declaration that the orders are not constitutional, though Maine's Attorney General has already ruled that they are allowed. Since then, a citizen's group has called for a recall vote for Lary and two other commissioners.

Saturday, February 20

Saint Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor is hosting a food drive at six churches in the area on Saturday. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Organizers are looking for any non-perishable, unexpired food. They say last year they collected more than 4,000 pounds of food at a similar drive.

These are the churches accepting donations:

•St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport

•St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor

•St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer

•St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden

•St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor