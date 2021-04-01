The week ahead: December 28, 2020

Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week

MAINE, USA — As we wrap up 2020, here are some stories to keep an eye on.

Monday, December 28

Japan becomes the latest country to invoke a travel ban because of the new strain of the coronavirus. Starting Monday, only Japanese citizens will be allowed to enter the country and will be required to quarantine for two weeks. That new strain was first found in England and has been recorded in several other countries since.

Thursday, December 31

The Brexit transition period ends on Thursday. Once the period ends, the British parliament will be able to make its own laws, there will be changes to travel between the United Kingdom and the European Union as well as changes to trade. The UK and EU reached a trade agreement last week, so if that plan is approved the two will avoid a "no-deal" Brexit.

The last day to hunt ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail is on Thursday. The seasons for some other birds and small game will continue into January and February. Overall Maine has seen an increase in hunting this year, likely because people have been looking for ways to get outside during the pandemic. And as always, no matter what you are hunting don't forget to wear your blaze orange.