The week ahead: December 27, 2021

More ambulances are coming to Maine, Central Maine Power and Versant are raising rates and a bigger minimum wage. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Tuesday, December 28

A man from Newport charged with murdering his wife is set to be sentenced Tuesday. Court documents say Frederick Allen Junior strangled his wife Anielka Allen back in 2020. The two had filed for divorce about a month earlier, but eventually Anielka wrote to the court and asked to go through marriage counseling instead. Frederick plead not guilty during his trial.

More ambulances and crews are expected to come to Maine this week. The Portland Press Herald reports they'll be here Tuesday. It's part of a federal initiative to help ease the strain on hospital workers. Eight hospitals will get the extra ambulances. They'll be able to take patients from full hospitals to ones with extra beds.

Saturday, January 1

Bills are going to get more expensive for most Central Maine Power and Versant customers on Saturday. Both utility companies are raising their standard offer rates. Each company's increase will come out to about $30 more per month. The chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission says the price jump reflects the rising cost of natural gas.