The week ahead: December 21, 2020

MAINE, USA — As we kick of this Christmas week, here are some stories to keep on your radar.

Monday, December 21

If you're lucky, you might get to see what's known as the "Christmas Star" on Monday night. For the first time in about 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will line up to create one extremely bright light in the sky. The planets do align every 20 years or so, but they haven't been this close to Earth since the Middle Ages. If it's not too cloudy, you should be able to see it if you look southwest during the hour after sunset.

Tuesday, December 22

The NBA season is set to kick off on Tuesday, and will tentatively run through May. Each team is scheduled to play 72 regular season games, which is ten fewer than a typical season. The season kicks off with the Golden State Warriors at the New York Nets at 7 p.m. The Celtics play their first game Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 23

All certified electoral votes must get to Capitol Hill by Wednesday. Electors in all 50 states voted last week, selecting Joe Biden as president-elect. Once the votes are in Washington, Congress will meet in the House Chamber to officially count them on January 6.

Thursday, December 24

Santa Claus is gearing up for Christmas Eve, and you can follow his journey around the world starting on Thursday. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is still running its annual Santa Tracker this year. And don't worry, both the World Health Organization and Dr. Anthony Fauci say Santa is immune to the coronavirus, and it is safe for him to travel around the world this week.

Friday, December 25