The week ahead: December 20, 2021

Ending Portland's Emergency Order; a new behavioral unit in Lewiston; NORAD's Christmas tradition returns — Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar for this week.

Closing arguments in Kim Potter trial

Monday, December 20

Closing arguments are scheduled to start Monday morning in the case of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Body camera video shows she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center back in April. She resigned from her position a few days later. Last week, Potter testified about the moments leading up to the shooting and answered questions about her training. She says she shot Wright after firing her gun thinking it was a taser. After closing arguments, the jury will receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberations.

Portland City Council to discuss Emergency Order

Also on Monday, the Portland City Council plans to discuss ending the Emergency Order. The current order was put in place so the council could hold public meetings remotely. Since then, the council has adopted the Remote Participation Policy" which can make meetings fully remote when needed. The city plans to reopen city hall buildings to the public based on public health data. The Portland City Council meets tonight at 5 p.m.

New behavioral unit to open in Lewiston

Wednesday, December 22

On Wednesday, St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston plans to open its new behavioral health unit. It will replace a 45-year-old unit and provide more comfort and support to patients. The unit will include individual rooms and bathrooms as well as a media center. Staff will be able to care for 18 patients at a time.

NORAD to launch Santa Tracker

Friday, December 24