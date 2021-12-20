The week ahead: December 20, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar for this week.
Closing arguments in Kim Potter trial
Monday, December 20
Closing arguments are scheduled to start Monday morning in the case of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Body camera video shows she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center back in April. She resigned from her position a few days later. Last week, Potter testified about the moments leading up to the shooting and answered questions about her training. She says she shot Wright after firing her gun thinking it was a taser. After closing arguments, the jury will receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberations.
Portland City Council to discuss Emergency Order
Also on Monday, the Portland City Council plans to discuss ending the Emergency Order. The current order was put in place so the council could hold public meetings remotely. Since then, the council has adopted the Remote Participation Policy" which can make meetings fully remote when needed. The city plans to reopen city hall buildings to the public based on public health data. The Portland City Council meets tonight at 5 p.m.
New behavioral unit to open in Lewiston
Wednesday, December 22
On Wednesday, St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston plans to open its new behavioral health unit. It will replace a 45-year-old unit and provide more comfort and support to patients. The unit will include individual rooms and bathrooms as well as a media center. Staff will be able to care for 18 patients at a time.
NORAD to launch Santa Tracker
Friday, December 24
On Friday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) launches its annual Santa Tracker. NORAD started the Santa Tracker in 1955 following an accidental phone call from a boy in Colorado looking for Santa Claus. You can follow Santa's path around the world here.