The week ahead: December 14, 2020

Here are some stories to keep on your radar for the week of December 14, 2020

MAINE, USA — There are a lot of big stories happening this week, both in Maine and around the country. Here are a few you should keep your eye on.

Monday, December 14

Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff elections starts on Monday. This race has gotten a lot of attention recently because the outcome will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. But don't expect talk of this election to go away just yet. Georgians will be able to vote through January 5.

Tuesday, December 15

On Tuesday thousands of Maine-made wreaths will leave in a convoy from Columbia Falls to Arlington National Cemetery where they will be laid on soldiers' graves. It's part of the annual Wreaths Across America mission. The tradition was almost sidelined by the pandemic, but organizers were able to make some adjustments. The wreaths are expected to arrive in Arlington on Saturday. You can see the full Wreaths Across America schedule here.

For the first time in five years, Saddleback Mountain is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. The Arctaris Impact Fund finalized its purchase of Saddleback earlier this year. Since then, there have been some major improvements to the ski area, including new chairlifts and a renovated lodge.

Thursday, December 17

An advisory committee for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet to review the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. From there, the committee will make a recommendation on whether the FDA should authorize the vaccine. This is the same process the Pfizer vaccine went through last week.

Friday, December 18