The week ahead: August 30, 2021

Color guard ceremony at the Portland Head Light, International Overdose Day, August job report to be released. Here are some stories to watch this week.

Monday, August 30, 2021

The U.S. Navy will conduct a ceremonial color guard at the top of Portland Head Light.



It's to honor the sailors who died on the U.S.S. 56 which was sunk by a German submarine off the coast of Maine in 1945.



62 people were on board, 49 of them died.



The color guard will also honor the service members who died in Afghanistan last week.



The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Tuesday is President Biden's deadline to evacuate American troops and civilians out of Afghanistan.



The Taliban took control of the country earlier this month which led to chaos.



13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing from the terror group "ISIS-K" at the Kabul airport last week.



Evacuations in Kabul are entering the final stage while people remain on high alert for further attacks.

Maine government and organizations will be taking part in International Overdose Awareness Day.



Last year, 500 Mainers died from overdoses.



In Portland, public health will be hosting a remembrance event in Congress Square Park from 2 - 4 p.m.



There will also be a virtual outreach event in Bangor. That's happening from 4 - 7 p.m.

