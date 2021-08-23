The week ahead: August 23, 2021

Outdoor dining in Falmouth, Paralympics begin, and Hire-a-Vet is back. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, August 23

The Falmouth City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. to discuss changes to outdoor dining. The council voted back on August 9 to not renew a COVID-19 emergency ordinance that expanded outdoor dining, and that ordinance expired on Friday, August 20. However, restrictions weren't enforced over the weekend, and the council will not discuss a new ordinance to relax outdoor dining restrictions again. The public will have a chance to comment during the meeting.

Tuesday, August 24

G7 Leaders will meet virtually Tuesday to discuss an approach to the situation in Afghanistan. Leaders will discuss things like how to support refugees, evacuating citizens still in Afghanistan, and how nations will continue to provide humanitarian assistance. The White House says the meeting will build on President Biden's calls last week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy.

Also on Tuesday, the 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo. The games will run through September 4 and will feature more than 500 events across 21 sports. The games will take place mostly without spectators, as Japan extended its COVID-19 emergency measures throughout the country. You can see a full list of the events and how to watch them on NBC's Olympics website.

