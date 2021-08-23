The week ahead: August 23, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.
Monday, August 23
The Falmouth City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. to discuss changes to outdoor dining. The council voted back on August 9 to not renew a COVID-19 emergency ordinance that expanded outdoor dining, and that ordinance expired on Friday, August 20. However, restrictions weren't enforced over the weekend, and the council will not discuss a new ordinance to relax outdoor dining restrictions again. The public will have a chance to comment during the meeting.
Tuesday, August 24
G7 Leaders will meet virtually Tuesday to discuss an approach to the situation in Afghanistan. Leaders will discuss things like how to support refugees, evacuating citizens still in Afghanistan, and how nations will continue to provide humanitarian assistance. The White House says the meeting will build on President Biden's calls last week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy.
Also on Tuesday, the 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo. The games will run through September 4 and will feature more than 500 events across 21 sports. The games will take place mostly without spectators, as Japan extended its COVID-19 emergency measures throughout the country. You can see a full list of the events and how to watch them on NBC's Olympics website.
Thursday, August 26
Maine's annual "Hire-a-Vet" campaign kicks off with an in-person hiring fair on Thursday. The campaign is a statewide effort to commit at least 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military members during a 100-day period. Preceding the hiring fair, at 10 a.m., there will be a "Kickoff Opening Ceremony" featuring guest speakers such as MDOL Commissioner Laura Fortman. The campaign is expecting to feature over 100 hiring employers and resource providers at the kickoff event, which is open to all job seekers, not just veterans. The hiring fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Civic Center Drive.