The week ahead ➔

Here are a few stories to look out for during the week of August 10, 2020

Here are a few stories to keep your eye on as you start off your week.

Monday, August 10

Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire will start testing people for COVID-19 on Monday even if they are asymptomatic. You'll have to make an appointment first, though. It's part of an agreement between the hospital and the New Hampshire Department of Health.

Wednesday, August 12

Researchers at the University of Maine will release a report on reopening Maine schools on Wednesday. The report is based on districts' initial response to the coronavirus. It will include around 30 recommendations for how to move forward. This will be one of several reports the university plans to release this school year.

Friday, August 14

Some new Title IX rules go into effect on Friday. The new regulations give more protections to people accused of sexual assault and harassment on college campuses. Some of the changes include making the definition of sexual harassment more narrow and allowing both parties to cross-examine during a hearing.

Sunday, August 16

For the first time since March, Concord Coach Lines will start running again on Sunday. Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express will also be back in operation. The bus lines have made some changes like installing plexiglass and reducing the number of passengers. All of them will include trips to Boston and Logan Airport in their schedules.

Also this week