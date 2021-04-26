The week ahead: April 26, 2021

Biden's 100th day, the NFL Draft, and looser travel restrictions. Here's a look at the week ahead

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.

Thursday, April 29

Thursday marks President Joe Biden's 100th day in office. Biden made a number of promises and priorities for his first 100 days, like upping his COVID-19 vaccination goal from 100 million to 200 million, calling for more than half of K-8 schools fully open, and putting forward an immigration plan. A new poll from NBC News shows that Biden's approval rating stands at 53%.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the number one overall pick. The Patriots are pretty close to the middle at the 15th overall pick.

Also on Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board will count unionization votes from nurses at Maine Medical Center. Roughly 1,900 nurses were eligible to vote. Some of Maine's top democratic leaders sent a letter to Maine Med in support of the effort, writing some hospital consultants wrongfully tried to deter nurses from voting in favor of unionizing. Maine Med officials say that was not the case, and have opposed the union.

Saturday, May 1