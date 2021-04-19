The week ahead: April 19, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.
Monday, April 19
Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin begin Monday. They will likely last about two hours. After that, jurors will start deliberating. It could take them minutes or days to reach a decision. Chauvin is facing three charges in connection with the death of George Floyd: second-degree unintentional felony murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder, and second-degree manslaughter. You can watch live on our website or mobile app.
Wednesday, April 21
The man accused of stabbing his roommate in Portland earlier this month is expected to be in court on Wednesday. Noor Ibrahim is facing several charges including attempted murder. Police say it happened on Gilman Street on April 9. Ibrahim's roommate was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Thursday, April 22
The Maine Senate will vote on more than a dozen gubernatorial nominations on Thursday. Some of those positions include the Human Rights Commission, the Workers' Compensation Board, and the Marine Resources Advisory Council.
Saturday, April 24
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You'll be able to drop off any unused prescription medicine anonymously to law enforcement offices across the state. That way you can make sure they don't end up in the wrong hands. You can call your local law enforcement office to see if it is participating or search all the locations here.