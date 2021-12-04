The week ahead: April 12, 2021

A new mobile vaccination unit in Maine, week three of the Derek Chauvin trial, and 100 days until the Olympics. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Monday, April 12

Prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin trial could rest their case as soon as Monday. They have a few more witnesses to call, including some who will give a spark of life testimony. After that, Chauvin's defense team will start calling its witnesses to the stand.

A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit launches in Maine Monday, starting at the Oxford Casino. It will travel to 11 communities all over the state in the next two months, including Biddeford, Old Town, Calais. The mobile unit will have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and will be able to give up to 250 shots a day when it is running at full capacity.

Tuesday, April 13

Students in RSU 39 in Caribou will talk virtually with Astronaut Jessica Meir on Tuesday. Meir was born in Caribou and spent more than 200 days in space, and was part of the first all-woman space walk. Meir spoke with these students back in 2019 while she was on the International Space Station. Now they will get to ask her about what it was like coming back to Earth.

Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday marks 100 days until the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Right now cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Japan, but so far there are no plans to postpone the games again. There will be no international fans allowed at any events. Organizers say that any athletes who do test positive for the coronavirus will isolate in a hotel.

Saturday, April 17