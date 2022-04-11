The week ahead in Maine: April 11, 2022

Biden to announce gun control measures; job fair in response to potato plant fire; and Maine Mariners wrap up the regular season. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch as you start off the new week:

Monday, April 11

President Joe Biden is expected to announce new measures on gun control Monday, according to sources close to the White House. Biden is most likely going to take action through executive orders he's expected to announce at a planned event with advocates, victims of gun violence, and others.

One of the hot topics Biden is likely to address is ghost guns, which are firearms that don’t have a serial number and therefore aren’t traceable. They can be 3D printed at home, or the parts can be ordered online and assembled at home.

Biden is also expected to announce a new nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He previously nominated David Chipman last September, but Chipman withdrew once it was clear he did not have widespread support for confirmation to the role.

Tuesday, April 12

The Maine Department of Labor is hosting a job fair in Belfast on Tuesday. It’s in response to the huge fire that destroyed the Penobscot McCrum potato processing factory there. The accidental fire left 138 people without a job.

Though the fair is specifically in response to the fire, the Department of Labor said all job-seekers are welcome. The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center.

Wednesday, April 13

The Jazz Combos group from the University of Southern Maine’s School of Music is set to perform at One Longfellow Square in Portland on Wednesday. It’s part of their annual spring show, where you can also check out some local musicians. You can find tickets here.

Wednesday also marks one of the Maine Mariners’ last regular-season games. They’re set to play against the Reading Royals on Wednesday and will take on the Newfoundland Growlers on both Friday and Saturday. All of these games will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. For tickets, head on over to the Maine Mariners' website.