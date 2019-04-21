KITTERY, Maine — On January 31st, The Maine Turnpike Authority installed a new Maine state border sign in Kittery reading 'Welcome Home', but now the sign also reads 'The Way Life Should Be'.

The sign is between Exit 2 and Exit 3 on 1-95 North near the Kittery exit.

In Governor Janet Mills' Inaugural Address, Mills announced that she would install a new state border sign to be more welcoming of all people.