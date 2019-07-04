HERMON, Maine — "The Spring 9” is open at Hermon Meadow Golf Club, despite a forecast of more snow to come as soon as Monday.

The threat of more snow in the week didn’t stop folks from parking their cars bumper to bumper Sunday to enjoy nine holes at the Hermon club with friends.

For many, it was their first day of the season back on the course after hibernating all winter.

For others, they came out as soon as word spread of the club’s re-opening back on April 1st.

"Two of us played last Monday and then the other two joined us today," said Hermon resident Joe Johnston. "This is our second go."

Johnston has golfed at the Hermon club since the early '90's.

He said early April is always the same.

"Wet and muddy," said Johnston through laughter.

Hopefully in the coming weeks, the weather will improve for these overzealous golfers.