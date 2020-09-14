'The rule of law matters,' says Maine GOP as it plans to crack down on lawn sign theft and destruction

Stealing or defacing a single lawn sign carries a fine of up to $250 in Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine GOP is doing its best to put lawn sign thieves on notice.

Last week, the party said it provided evidence to a police department in northern Maine that showed the theft and destruction of lawn signs by at least one college student.

According to Maine GOP, the evidence provided resulted in a summons for theft of multiple lawn signs later that same day.

After what the party calls a "rampant increase in the theft of signs across Maine," it says it will now be providing evidence of thefts to local and county police departments.

"I want to be clear, our tolerance for this rampant theft of lawn signs is now zero. We will turn over evidence of theft to authorities in every instance it is provided to us," Maine GOP Executive Director Jason Savage said. "The rule of law matters. Property matters and most importantly, the First Amendment matters."

"This is about protecting the free speech of Maine people. If you steal a lawn sign and we get photos or evidence, you will be answering to authorities," Savage added.