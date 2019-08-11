BREWER, Maine — Crews from at least six different Fire Departments are responding to a large fire at the Whiskey River Smoke House restaurant in Brewer this evening.

The roof collapsed Friday night at the restaurant building at 95 South Main Street had been under renovation for several months.

Police closed South Main Street as crews worked to put the fire out that was called into authorities around 4:30 p.m.

Bangor Fire Department is one of the several crews that is helping the Brewer Dept to put the fire out.

This story will be updated.