ATLANTA — Chicago has its deep-dish pizza, Philly has cheesesteaks and Seattle has coffee, but for being a top American city, Atlanta doesn't have a standout staple. However, it can be argued that the city has great barbeque, and chicken and waffles. Since 2015, Maine lobsters have rolled through Atlanta, attempting to influence the food market.

Cousins Maine Lobster’s claim to fame was striking a deal on the show Shark Tank. They have trucks and restaurants across the country, but the Atlanta market is expanding quickly.

Tony Harrison, the owner of the franchise in the ATL, recently added a brick-and-mortar store to his fleet of trucks.

"We started with one food truck and the lines are crazy," said Harrison. "My plan was year one have one food truck. Year two, a second, but within two months I had to get a second truck.”

CML moved into the Lenox Square Mall in 2018.

“What’s unique about this mall is they have very, very high-end stores that can only be found within 200 miles of Atlanta. A big draw, a lot of entertainers and celebrities come through," explained Harrison.

RELATED: Atlanta chef honors New England upbringing with his food ahead of Super Bowl 53

Maine exports more than just lobster to the Peach State. Allagash beer is also at play in the market, according to Georgia territory manager, Ray Reed.

"It does very well," said Reed. Eighty-percent of our business is Allagash White, which is a Belgian wheat beer. We are down in Georgia where it’s hot literally all the time. Wheat beer is very refreshing."

RELATED: Atlanta chef adds some Maine flavor to his Super Bowl dishes

“Maine Lobster really does make it unique. People are really getting used to the fact that they can get quality Maine lobster right here in Atlanta.”

As Georgians get a taste of the New England Patriots this week in Super Bowl 53, they are also experiencing a small slice of New England culinary year-round.