BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) - The Acadia Hospital in Bangor and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra are celebrating a milestone in their music and wellness program. The two groups partnered several years ago and on Friday, September 7, the Juniper Quartet played its 50th concert at the hospital.

According to its website, The Acadia Hospital is a non-profit acute care hospital and community mental health agency. The President of the hospital and the director of the symphony both site studies of the positive effects of music on mental health as part of the reason they came together to create this program.

© NEWS CENTER Maine