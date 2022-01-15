The Mansion Church opens doors as a warming shelter during freezing cold temperatures

The church is one of three locations in Bangor where people can go during the day and overnight and stay in a warm place to escape the cold weather.

BANGOR, Maine — For the last three years, The Mansion Church in Bangor has opened up its doors to operate as a warming shelter to provide a safe and comfortable place for people experiencing homelessness to escape the cold.

Terry Dinkins, the pastor at the church, said through the help of volunteers and generous donations from the community, they are able to provide water, coffee, snacks, a hot meal, and clothes to people in need. They also offer up the church's bathroom and shower.

"I have some very dedicated volunteers that really have the heart for the homeless, to keep people warm, and we know that God has chosen us to do this for our community. We feel very blessed to be able to help those who are cold, especially like today... right now, it's like one above and the wind's blowing like 20 mph, so it's really really cold today," Dinkins said.

The Mansion Church is located on Center Street in Bangor and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Dinkins said he hopes other churches in Bangor and across the state recognize this need and do what they can to help the people who need it most. He said The Mansion Church is always accepting new volunteers and donations of goods that they can provide and distribute to the community.