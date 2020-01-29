AUGUSTA, Maine — Jordan Johnson, 22, who was shot just after 1 a.m. on Saturday in Gardiner, has died as a result of his injuries, Maine State Police confirmed on Tuesday. The stabbing victim remains hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

State police said the two injured men were found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday. A resident on Lincoln Avenue alerted police after one of the injured men came to the door and asked for help. Gardiner police and rescue crews then responded and located both men outside the home.

Dylan Ketcham, 21, of Gardiner was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault after a department canine helped track him down about a half-mile from the scene.

Johnson’s death as a result of his injuries now makes this a murder investigation. On Tuesday Ketcham was charged with murder in connection with Johnson’s death. Ketcham is expected to make his first court appearance on the murder charge Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Judicial Center.