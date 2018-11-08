FREEPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The new school year is right around the corner and families are getting their children ready with back-to-school supplies. However, the Maine Occupational Therapy Association wants to remind students and parents to be careful about how much weight should go into those backpacks each day.

An improperly worn backpack or one that is too heavy can have adverse affects on a child's spine and shoulders over time. Specialists say the pack should sit high on your back so that your lower back isn't supporting the weight. Both backpack straps should be worn at all times so the weight can be evenly distributed across the upper back and chest. Most importantly, the occupational therapists at Maine OTA say a person's backpack should not weight more than 15% of their body weight. That means if you have a child who weighs 100 pounds, his or her backpack should not weigh more than 15 pounds.

"Starting day one is important so that at the end of the year, your kid is healthy and have a strong back in order to play the sports they want to play, in order to get through the day in class sitting all day, and play out on the playground," said Brittney Poulin, PR Cochair of the Maine OTA Board.

Members of the Maine OTA helped shoppers buying backpacks at LL Bean Saturday by showing them how to properly wear them. They said extended incorrect use might not yield back problems until later in life.

