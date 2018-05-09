SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The fate of Airbnb in one Maine city is up in the air, but it might not be so for much longer. South Portland City Council has decided to let voters choose what to do about an ordinance involving un-hosted short term rentals.

Airbnb, VRBO, and Home Away are websites and apps that allow users to search for short-term rentals by location. Airbnb hosts are homeowners who rent out their space, whether its the entire home or a spare bedroom. In South Portland, un-hosted rentals of entire homes in residential neighborhoods has been a bone of contention for nearly a year now.

Tuesday, in a 5-2 vote, South Portland City Council decided to send its latest ordinance regarding un-hosted short-term rentals for voters to decide in a referendum question on November 6th. The ordinance, crafted by city council members after public hearings on the matter, limits where non-occupied Airbnbs and other short-term rentals can be located. It was crafted to keep un-hosted stays out of residential neighborhoods, and keep them in commercial zones.

According to South Portland City Councilor, Claude Morgan, there have been more public hearings on this matter over the last eleven months than any other topic before.

"There has been extensive public discussion," Morgan said. "We think we've found the middle ground."

The ordinance would allow hosted short-term rentals, in a situation where a homeowner allows guests to rent out a spare bedroom, regardless of what zone the residence is located in. Also, un-hosted short-term rentals are permitted, regardless of zone, for any South Portland resident who wants to rent out their home while they are out of town. However, the rental is limited to two weeks, and they can not be used back-to-back. Seven days can be used consecutively, at a time.

Emily Scully, South Portland's city clerk, says she is now working to craft the wording of the question that voters will see in November. She tells NEWS CENTER Maine ballots are due by Friday, so we could get our first look at the question Friday September 7 or Monday September 10.

Under this latest ordinance, if passed in November, hosts who violate the new rules could face fines of $1,000 for the first offense, and $1,500 for the second.

AIRBNB BY THE NUMBERS

The following information was provided to NEWS CENTER Maine from Airbnb.

South Portland, Maine:

• 180 active hosts

• 62% of hosts are female

• The typical host earns $7,900 annually sharing their home

• 12,500 inbound guest arrivals last year

Maine Statewide:

• 5,900 active hosts

• 69% of hosts are female

• The typical host earns $6,900 annually sharing their home

• Nearly 333,000 inbound guest arrivals last year

Top Airbnb destinations in Maine as of September 1, 2018:

• Portland

• South Portland

• Bar Harbor

• Old Orchard

• Ellsworth

