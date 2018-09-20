(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Allegations of sexual misconduct came out against Dillon Bates in early August -- since then, a lot of information has surfaced about the former lawmaker; here's a timeline of everything we know.

On August 3, 2018 the Bollard released an article accusing Bates of a number of sexual misconduct incidents involving his students. Bate's has denied these allegations -- but has yet to speak publicly about them.

Since these allegations surfaced Bates has resigned from his position as State Representative, told Massabesic High School he would not be returning to coach, and most recently had his teaching certification denied for renewal by the state.

A spokesperson with the Department of Education says the grounds for this decision are spelled out in documents on the state's website.

They explain criteria for the removal of teaching certificates in Maine. That criteria range from fraud and criminal activity to sexual harassment -- including un-welcomed sexual advances or the requests for sexual favors. However, the spokesperson says they cannot provide the specifics of Bates' case.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirms it too investigated complaints received -- but there was no sufficient evidence to meet the statutory threshold of a finding of child abuse or neglect. That case was closed back in June.

While we have yet to hear from Bates personally about the recent events, his lawyer released this statement:

"Dillon withdrew his appeal of DOE's proposed action for the plain and simple reason that the reality of his situation was that he will not be in a position to use his certification in the near future given the media coverage of the false allegations made against him. His decision was purely practical. He has never wavered from his absolute denial that he ever engaged in any misconduct at all and, consistent with Dillon's position, a DHHS investigation cleared Dillon of any wrongdoing."

Portland police say to this day no criminal charges have been filed against Bates. They have investigated and found nothing -- that case too remains closed.

