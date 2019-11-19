OLD TOWN, Maine — The City of Old Town and the owners of the land are coming up with ideas to fill the now-vacant lot in Downtown Old Town.

The fire happened on September 21st and 11 tenants were displaced. The massive fire was detained after 6 hours and the State Fire Marshall's office determined that the fire was accidental and the cause was undetermined.

The City of Old Town wants the private property owners to meet with different business owners to find a good redevelopment idea for the space.

"If they can work together they might be able to share some cause..the city might be available for some grants to help provide some funding but we really want to keep the communication flow open, bring those owners and the community together, to talk about options as we look to continue to revitalize downtown."

The building owners have one year to rebuild or come up with plans for new development on their land. After a year, the zoning ordinance may affect what can be put up on the Main Street lots.

