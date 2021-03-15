Spruce Head celebrates local's 100th birthday

The people of the coastal Knox county village of Spruce Head turned out for a parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of Edgar Post.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A lively Sunday in Spruce Head was filled with blasting sirens as folks from around the community turned out to celebrate a big birthday.

The village fire department and scores of other trucks, cars, filled with friends and neighbors, all turned out for a parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of Edgar Post.

Edgar was raised in Spruce Head Village and has lived his whole life there, except for his time in the Pacific with the Coast Guard during World War II.

He's worn many different hats in life: father, fisherman, member of the fire department, and more.

His daughter and a neighbor, along with many others, organized the parade to show Edgar how important he is to so many.