BAR HARBOR, Maine — It's been years since The CAT Ferry has made stops in Bar Harbor, but by mid-summer the Maine/Nova Scotia route will be back.

Bay Ferries Limited website says, "there is a delay in the re-commencement of the 2019 ferry service to and from Bar Harbor, mainly due to the complexity of the construction and approvals process associated with the renovation of the Bar Harbor ferry terminal.

Whenever it comes to town, people are looking forward to it.

Lourraine Bozard and James Cartmell are from Virginia and visiting family in Maine for the week.

They say they'd love to be able to use the CAT.

"I think we would get on that, pretty quickly," Cartmell said.

"It's a good way to see the harbor and go to Halifax, too," Bozard added.