The body of a Clinton man who had been missing since March was found Sunday

CLINTON, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the Clinton Police Department, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a possible body in the Sebasticook River between the Benton Bridge and the dam around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Justin Howard's body was identified after he was brought to shore and police were able to make a positive identification by a tattoo on his right arm, the post stated.
Howard had been missing since March 28. Police said then that they did not suspect foul play was involved in the incident.
The post added the Maine Warden Service, Fairfield rescue, Clinton Maine Police Department, and Kennebec County Sheriffs all responded to the scene.