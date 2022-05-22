The body of a Clinton man who had been missing since March was found Sunday

Justin Howard's body was found Sunday afternoon in the Sebasticook River, according to a Clinton Police Department Facebook post.

CLINTON, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the Clinton Police Department, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a possible body in the Sebasticook River between the Benton Bridge and the dam around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Justin Howard's body was identified after he was brought to shore and police were able to make a positive identification by a tattoo on his right arm, the post stated.

Howard had been missing since March 28. Police said then that they did not suspect foul play was involved in the incident.