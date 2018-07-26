BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The 169th Bangor state fair kicks off on Friday at the fairground next to the Cross Insurance Center. The fair this year will have more than 25 rides provided by Fiesta Shows including everyone's favorite “freak out”.

The fair will include a variety of shows including Frisbee dogs and high dive performance act.



“We've gone back to the traditional gate which gives folks who aren't ride-holics a little bit of a chance to come out at a reasonable cost and enjoy all the shows enjoy the demo derby, the truck pulls. some favorites that we brought back after about a few years of absence," says Mike Dyer with Bangor State Fair :

The Bangor State Fair opens at 2 on Friday, July 27 and runs through next Sunday, August 5.

Admission to the fair is $7. Unlimited ride wristbands available July 30, August 2 and August 5 at a cost of $12 plus fair admission.

