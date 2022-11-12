Runners from all over New England participated in the 9th annual veterans day 5K.

For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C.

Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K.

“But as the years have gone on its become more and more meaningful as far as recognizing the men and women that have served. There is nothing more honorable than serving our country, and if I can play a little part in getting them to D.C. to see the memorials then I am going to keep doing it,” said King.

128 runners to be exact, ranging from 5 to 80 years old, participated to honor veterans like Robert.

“From 1956-1960, I was in the Air Force and I worked on the jets,” said Robert Randell, a veteran and volunteer.

Robert not only is a veteran, a Mainer, but also a hall of fame runner. Although, his running career didn’t start till years after serving our country.

“I was forty years old a little over weight over two hundred pounds, I thought I had a heart attack. I had torn some ribs and wanted to get in shape so I started walking, walking turned to walking and running, then just running,” said Randell.

Running didn't just save his life, it created a future for him.

“It gave me a chance to meet all these hundreds and hundreds of runners I would have never met and places I have gone to that I never would've never gone to so its been a life changer. This is a very special event, if I couldn't run I wanted to be here to volunteer,” said Randell.

Even our youth showed their support for our veterans by participating in the race.

“Its not just about the running for me,” said Max Tilney, runner.

Dan King said he's ran this 5K all 9 years and will continue the tradition.

He jokingly said, “I will, as long as my body holds up, and that is a big question mark.”