YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This weekend is the 53rd annual Yarmouth Clam Festival, which began Friday, and will end Sunday, July 22.

Every year since 1965, the town of Yarmouth hosts their annual festival that showcases a carnival, food vendors, art vendors, musicians, and a clam shucking contest.

On Saturday events include the kid's fun run which starts at 7:15 am and ends at 7:45 am. The clam shucking contest begins at 11:00 am. NEWS CENTER MAINE'S Amanda Hill and Rob Nesbitt will be taking on the challenge of the clam shucking contest.

Defending our clam shucking title tomorrow at @ClamFestival - @RobNesbittNews And I will see you under the tent in the morning! #nopressure https://t.co/PpIOmUVwru — Amanda Hill (@amanduhill) July 20, 2018

On Sunday the 37th Annual Clam Festival Men’s & Women’s Professional Bike Race that begins at 9:00 am and ends at 11:30 am.

