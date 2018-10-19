FORT KNOX (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Fort Knox has transformed into a Stephen King fan's paradise, or nightmare, depending on how you look at it.

The Civil War-era fort on the Penobscot River across from Bucksport puts on an epic, spooky display every October: Fright at the Fort. This year, Fright at the Fort is taking on a Stephen King theme, with various rooms in the fort transforming into the settings of 12 of King's most popular books.

Fort Knox Executive Director Dean Martin says authenticity and details are top priorities. "I'm a Stephen King fan, and I take pride that within our budget -- because we are a non-profit -- we try to do the truest of the details and recreations to the stories."

Fright at the Fort is about fear and fun. Martin says, "I want the fear factor, and then I want the laughter right afterward so everybody has a good time."

For more information, visit the "Fright at the Fort" Facebook page.

