It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone inside the home was injured.

Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Oxford County on Thanksgiving Day.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a NEWS CENTER Maine viewer sent photos of a home on Oxford Street in the Town of Paris engulfed in flames.

Oxford County dispatchers confirmed the fire, but could not share any additional info.

