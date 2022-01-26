Texas man dead following crash in Wells

Cameron Fore, 20, of Houston, Texas, died in the crash off Branch Road late Tuesday night, police said.

A 20-year-old Texas man died late Tuesday night in a single-car crash in Wells.

Cameron Fore of Houston, Texas, was taken by Lifeflight of Maine to Maine Medical Center where he died of injuries suffered in the crash, Wells police said Wednesday.

Police were called to the 600 block of Branch Road just after 11 p.m. and found Fore in a 2017 Audi sedan that had crashed into the woods, police said.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, Capt. Kevin Chabot said Wednesday.

The crash is being reconstructed by Saco police. No other information was available Wednesday.