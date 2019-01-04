NORTHPORT, Maine — A man wanted for a child sex crimes in Texas has been arrested in Maine.

James M. Helms, 45, was located Sunday morning at a home on Route 1 in Northport. Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said the fugitive had been living there for the last year working as a handyman in the midcoast.

Troopers said Helms fled Brownwood, Texas, last year as rangers were investigating sex crimes there.

Helms was arrested by a Texas ranger accompanied by Maine law enforcement including state troopers, drug agents and sheriff's deputies.

Maine State Police's Computer Crimes Unit seized three cell phones from Helms, the spokesperson said, and will review for any connection to the Texas crimes or new sexual images involving children downloaded while in Maine.

Helms is being held at Waldo County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge and will face the sex crimes once he is returned to Texas.