AUGUSTA, Maine — The former state treasurer, Terry Hayes, who ran for governor in 2018, was appointed the Director of Workforce Development by HospitalityMaine.

HospitalityMaine was formerly two separate nonprofit trade groups; the Maine Restaurant Association and the Maine Innkeepers Association.

Spokesperson for HospitalityMaine, Kathleen Pierce, says that Hayes will lead the new hospitality apprenticeship program. Hayes will also conduct education and training programs for the 1,000 hotel and restaurant members that HospitalityMaine represents statewide.

“When I ran for governor, Maine’s workforce challenges were at the top of my to-do list,” said Hayes, an Independent from Buckfield. “Our demographics are stacked; labor is going to continue to be the number one challenge for our hospitality industry statewide. Securing a reliable, skilled talent supply chain is our goal.”

The goal of HospitalityMaine is to source local employees and to create viable career paths for them.

The former educator, got her start working in restaurants and inns.

“This is an opportunity to take the passion I have for education, to address workers challenges and apply it to hospitality,” said Hayes. “I am looking forward to helping make a positive difference in Maine’s signature industry.”