DEDHAM, Maine — The sacrifice made by American men and women in service is highly recognized and celebrated. The price paid by these brave people's families, however, is a little less well-known.

While their loved ones are serving, many of these families hang flags with blue stars in their home's windows .

If the ultimate price is paid, that star is changed to gold.

It is the designation and experiences of those Gold Star families that U.S. Navy veteran Keith Sherman is trying to document, with camera gear and interviews, nationwide.

On Wednesday, July 10, Sherman was in Dedham. He is trying to help tell the story of Army Master Sergeant Robert Horrigan, who was killed in June of 2005 during a military raid in Iraq.

Robert and his twin brother, John, were born in Limestone and later moved to Texas.

Robert's mother grew up in Belfast and later moved back to Maine where she now lives when her husband, Robert and John's father, passed away.

"I feel that it's kind of my job to now to tell the stories of the fallen on to make sure that America knows about the loss of so many heroes throughout our nation from our wars overseas," Sherman explained the reason for his work.

Sherman started the Gold Star Dirt Organization in 2018 as a way to honor the fallen. The stories that Sherman gathers will be given to the Library of Congress as part of the Gold Star Family Voices Act.

His journey will end with a climb of Gold Star peak in Alaska.