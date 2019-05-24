PALMYRA, Maine — Two teenagers escaped serious injuries Friday when one of them fell asleep while driving along Interstate 95, state police said.

Troopers told Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland that 17-year-old Blake Barker of Hampden fell asleep at the wheel in Palmyra.

He was driving northbound, and his car left I-95 and overturned down an embankment at about 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Barker and his 16-year-old passenger were treated at and released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, troopers said.

Both teens were wearing their seat belts, according to McCausland, which troopers attributed to preventing injuries worse than minor.