PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly two dozen Maine teenagers headed off on a big adventure Monday, following the footsteps of generations before them by going to sea. Their voyage is just five days, but for nearly all of them, it will be a first -- which is the idea.

The kids are from Lincoln Academy, Medomak Valley High School and Westbrook High. On Monday morning, they boarded the Maine-built windjammer Harvey Gamage to spend the week under sail.

"I sailed on a catamaran (before) but never a tall ship," said Emma Hall, "And thought this would be a great opportunity."

Others shared the same enthusiasm, including Kylie Weeks of Friendship, whose father is a lobsterman.

"I just felt like it was kind of once in a lifetime opportunity, really," she said.

The Harvey Gamage’s time at sea now is devoted to trips like this one.

Tall Ships Maine helps manage the program to take Maine kids sailing, spending a week at sea to learn about the ocean, the art of sailing and living and working together with a group of people. Tall Ships Maine says they also hope the experience will inspire some of the teens to consider careers in the maritime industry, which, like many other parts of Maine’s economy, is struggling to find new young workers.

Mike Hall, Emma's father, agrees with the goals. Hall founded a program in Lincoln County called Karl’s Kids, in memory of local coach and umpire Karl Berger. The program started by providing sports equipment for kids and has now expanded to include outdoor activities, like camping and sailing.

"There’s an opportunity gap all over our country and widening," says Hall. "Meaning affluent kids are moving on, other kids are being left behind. And we feel we want to give kids a chance to learn about themselves, also give them hope and know there is a future for them."

He says the sailing experience, like camping, seems well-suited to that.

On board the windjammer, the teens were shown the essentials of life at sea, including the tight sleeping quarters and the on-deck dishwashing system. They also learned they are expected to do everything on board, though under the watchful eye of the ship’s captain and deckhands.

To make sure they get the full experience, and pay close attention, the teens had to do something that could be difficult: give up their cell phones. Mike Hall explained it.

"They drop the phones in a dry bag and will see them Friday," Hall said. Then added, "So that might be a higher challenge than seasickness."

Despite giving up testing and social media for five days, the young sailors seemed eager to get the trip started. They cheered as the Harvey Gamage pulled away from the dock at Portland Yacht Services and headed into the Fore River, bound for Casco Bay and beyond.

Their sail adventure will take the Harvey Gamage and crew to Boothbay Harbor, where they will join other ships for the annual Windjammer Days celebration.