DEXTER, Maine — Mission trips. Churches all over the country participate in them, and this week some of those groups are here in Maine.

"There used to be a lot of paper mills, a lot of industry here and that's how people found a lot of their income," Pastor Andrew Bermudez said.

Which is why Bermudez organized a mission trip here in Maine. 379 volunteers from as far away as Arizona are assisting Dexter area residents on home improvement projects.

These residents had to apply for this help and many of them are low income, disabled or elderly.

This work is being done primarily by teenagers, like 18-year-old George Saphir from Tuscan, Arizona.

"We wanted to see what life was like on the opposite side of the country," Saphir said.

Saphir and his team are working on Ellen Pheil's deck.

"After surgery, I kept falling up," Pheil said. "So I said, I really need new steps."

The volunteers designed new steps just for her that are shorter and closed off.

Bermudez says this kind of work is important for teenagers.

"To live for someone other than yourself. It seems to be pushed on a lot is you know, make yourself happy but helping others can actually bring you more joy," he said.

These teens are spending the week helping others and enjoying all that Maine has to offer.

"All the lobster. It's delicious," Saphir said with a laugh.