One teen dies, two others injured in Lowell crash

The crash happened Friday, shortly after midnight, on Main Road in Lowell.

LOWELL, Maine — A 17-year-old girl from Lincoln has died following a crash that took place shortly after midnight Friday in the town of Lowell.

The teen was a passenger in the back seat of a car driven by a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday in an email.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Main Road and crashed.

The driver and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln who was riding in the front passenger seat, were brought to the hospital with minor injuries, Moss said.

The 17-year-old Lincoln girl was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The identities of the minors were not released.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.