NEWPORT, Maine — A 16-year-old has serious arm injuries his ATV crashed into a garbage truck Monday afternoon.

Maine Game Wardens say the ATV and the garbage truck met on a discontinued part of Pratt Road in Newport around 2 p.m. A curve in the road caused the ATV and its two passengers to swerve into a snowbank after colliding with the truck.

NCM

The 16-year-old driver, who still has not been named, suffered serious arm injuries and was flown by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was later taken to a Boston hospital.

A 10-year-old passenger from Corinna was not injured. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

RELATED >> ATV rider seriously injured after crashing into a garbage truck

The garbage truck involved is owned by Bolsters Rubbish Removal, based out of Burnham. It was being driven by Daniel Smith, 65, from Pittsfield. Smith was not injured during the accident.

Game wardens are continuing to investigate this crash and have notified the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.