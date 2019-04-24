LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager arrested on manslaughter charges for the June 2018 beating death of Donald Giusti will remain in custody.

Marc Malon, legislative liaison at Office of the Attorney General, has confirmed that Emmanuel Nkurrunziza was the 17-year-old arrested and taken to South Portland's Long Creek Correctional Facility in connection to Giusti's death.

Nkurrunziza's identity was originally concealed to the public. Since his initial arrest on April 11, Nkurrunziza turned 18 years old, according to Malon.

Nkurrunziza appeared in the Lewiston District Court on Tuesday, April 23 for a detention hearing.

At the end of his appearance, it was decided that Nkurrunziza will remain in custody.

Giusti, 38, died on June 15, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center, three days after he was beaten on Knox Street.

Two other males were additionally arrested in connection to the case.

23-year-old Pierre Mousafiri of Lewiston was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

A 13-year-old Lewiston boy was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to South Portland's Long Creek Correctional Facility.

Nkurrunziza is due back in court on May 30 at 1 p.m. to further review his detention status.