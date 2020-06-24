Teenage boy killed in Denmark crash

Police say Isaac Rawson, 17, of Sebago, lost control of his car and it skidded into a tree alongside the road.

DENMARK, Maine — State Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon when his car hit a tree in the town of Denmark.

The crash happened on Hancock Pond Road at about 3:45 p.m.

Troopers said Isaac Rawson of Sebago lost control of his car and it skidded into a tree alongside the road.

The impact was on the driver's side and Rawson died at the crash site according to police.

Rawson was alone at the time and troopers said speed and driver inexperience are the likely causes of the crash.