SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It's a race to beat teenagers to the bottle.

"Arrive Alive" is a contest put on by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. Nathan Bergeron, marketing director for the law firm says the contest was created after lawyers realized how many clients were victims of underage drunk driving.

Instead of waiting for clients with wrecked lives, they decided to try a community outreach program that could educate teenagers on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Until last year, the trend of students nationwide reporting alcohol use had been declining each year. In 2017, one study found teenage heavy drinking plateaued.

The Centers for Disease Control say teenagers are 17 times more likely to die behind the wheel when their blood alcohol level has reached .08% or above.

For Bergeon, it's an issue that reaches every corner of their law firm.

If you'd like to visit the exhibit, it will be at the Maine Mall for the next month.

