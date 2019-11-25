AUGUSTA, Maine — A Massachusetts teenager was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Monday in the killing of a 47-year-old woman in Maine.

Seventeen-year-old William Smith of Ashland, Massachusetts was one of three teenagers charged in the 2018 killing of Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield.

Judge Andrew Benson found that Smith was "the prime mover" in the plan. Mironovas' son, 16-year-old Lukas Mironovas, is due to be sentenced in December.

Another teenager, Thomas Severance of Massachusetts, was 13 at the time of the killing and pleaded guilty. He will remain in juvenile detention until he’s 21.

Court documents indicate that before Kimberly Mironovas was killed she confronted the teens about missing marijuana and refused to drive Smith and Severance back to Massachusetts.