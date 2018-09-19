AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The 19-year-old accused of murdering his parents and family dog back in 2016 has changed her plea to guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Andrea Balcer -- who was formally known as Andrew Balcer but now identifies as a woman -- was charged with the deaths of Alice and Antonio Balcer. The couple was found murdered inside their Winthrop, Maine home on Halloween of 2016. At the time, Balcer was just shy of her 18th birthday.

According to 911 records, Balcer called authorities moments after the murders. She told a dispatcher she stabbed her mother in the back as she tried to give her a hug good night.

“She went to hug me and I just put my knife in her back,” Balcer could be heard saying. When the dispatcher asked her why she did it, she said she didn’t know, that she just snapped.

She went on to tell the dispatcher that her father heard her mother’s screams and tried to stop her.

“I stabbed the (expletive) out of him,” Balcer laughed.

Since her arrest, Balcer says she identifies as a woman and wants to be referred to as Andrea.

Balcer told the Kennebec Journal that her parents would not accept her transgender identity and that is why Balcer killed them. Balcer's brother was at the family's home at the time of the alleged murders and Balcer let him live.

Balcer originally pleaded not-guilty but his attorney Walt McKee says after seeing all of the evidence it was clear his client had no choice but to plead guilty.

Sentencing is expected to happen sometime in November. Prosecutors are asking for a 55-year sentence.

